Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 50,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. 1,252,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.
About Liberty Gold
