Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 50,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. 1,252,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

