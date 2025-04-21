Lennar Co. (LEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Lennar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennar stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

