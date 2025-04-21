LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LEM Stock Performance
Shares of LEM stock remained flat at $874.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.92. LEM has a 52 week low of $857.15 and a 52 week high of $874.09.
LEM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LEM
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.