LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

Shares of LEM stock remained flat at $874.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.92. LEM has a 52 week low of $857.15 and a 52 week high of $874.09.

LEM Company Profile

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

