Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 893577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Melius downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius Research lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

