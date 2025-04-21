Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Monday. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

