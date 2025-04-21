Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

NYSE:KMI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,073,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

