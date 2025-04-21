Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,707. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

