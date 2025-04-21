KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. 417,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

