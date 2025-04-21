K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.80% from the stock’s previous close.
KNT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.
In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$414,322.72. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$597,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,781 shares of company stock worth $1,684,245.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
