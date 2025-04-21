Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

