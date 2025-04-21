JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.66. 2,395,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,582,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
