JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.63 and last traded at $47.66. 2,395,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,582,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.