J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 26,882 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,882 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $3,281,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.04 and its 200-day moving average is $293.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

