J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,072 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $69,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 271,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.