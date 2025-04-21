J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 117,718 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.2 %

CLH stock opened at $207.25 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

