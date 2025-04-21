J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $12.65 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $557.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

