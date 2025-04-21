J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 25,608 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $100,658,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.