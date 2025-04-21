iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $254.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

