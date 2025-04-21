iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $38,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.