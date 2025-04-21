iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $186,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 8.6 %

QUAL opened at $161.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

