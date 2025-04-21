iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

