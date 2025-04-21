iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 1.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $443,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

