iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
