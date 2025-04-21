iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6,572.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 107,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.