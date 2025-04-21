iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,783 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,034,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,209,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,203,000 after buying an additional 147,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

