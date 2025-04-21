iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 226,776 shares.The stock last traded at $54.98 and had previously closed at $55.70.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 557,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 75,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

