iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $725,489,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,249,000 after purchasing an additional 497,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

