Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

