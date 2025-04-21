IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IRIDEX has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

