Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 644.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 2,616,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.41. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

IVVD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

