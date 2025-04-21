InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSSX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $27.27.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.