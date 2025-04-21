InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSSX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

