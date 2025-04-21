InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.8% increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

