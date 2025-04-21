Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $432.65 and last traded at $433.04. 11,462,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 36,381,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.10.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.33. The firm has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
