Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.33.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
