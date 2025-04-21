Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. 145,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

