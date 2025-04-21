Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. 145,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
