Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,450. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
