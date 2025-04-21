Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,450. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

