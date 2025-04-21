Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $482.74 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.31 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.71.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intuitive Surgical stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

