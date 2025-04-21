Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 190.46% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

