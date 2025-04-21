Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 531,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 396,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

In other news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$294.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

