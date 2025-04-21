Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 12,382 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $71,939.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,846.28. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.81. 8,396,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,394,728. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.