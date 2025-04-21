IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,245.0 days.

IMCD Price Performance

IMDZF remained flat at $120.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. IMCD has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $171.47.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

