IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

