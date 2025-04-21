IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVE opened at $177.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

