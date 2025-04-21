IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,231,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

