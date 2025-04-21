ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $191.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.