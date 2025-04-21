i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Trimmed by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,430 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 979,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,993,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 676,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,313,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

