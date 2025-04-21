Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

