Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
About Huntington Bancshares
