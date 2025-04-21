Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $31.05 Million in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 610,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,052,000. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $46.23 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.