Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.60 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.