Heights Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANGU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

