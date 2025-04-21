Heights Capital Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Shares of PESI opened at $8.26 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

