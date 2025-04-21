Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 483,000 Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 483,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Sidus Space comprises 1.2% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sidus Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sidus Space stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 291.96% and a negative return on equity of 129.87%.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

